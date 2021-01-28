Bruce Scholer
Bruce Scholer died peacefully on January 25, 2021. He was fortunate to have either seen or talked to many family members during the days prior to his passing. The following words were written by Bruce:
I am writing this farewell to my wonderful family and many great friends. My family and friends have helped me live a fantastic life, and I am sad to leave you all. I do look forward to reuniting with all of my family and friends who have gone on before me.
I was born on November 17, 1932. My father, Herman A. Scholer delivered me at my home in Helena, Montana. My mother was Katherine James Scholer. I grew up in Lake Grove, Oregon with my brothers Herman Scholer, Jr., Elmer Scholer, Jerold Scholer, Don Scholer, Robert Scholer, Ted Scholer, and Richard Scholer.
I graduated from high school in Oregon and came to Utah on a basketball scholarship with BYU. I enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953 and was discharged in 1956. While in the Air Force, I met and married V. Joan Smith, and we had four beautiful children: Bruce Chadwick, Joan Allyson, Brooke, and Mellyn.
In 1973 I married my soulmate and true love of my life, Sharon York, who passed away September of 2020. She had two wonderful children, Scott Stephens and Gigi Percifield, who we successfully raised together. Scott's wife is Toni, and Gigi's husband is Rich.
Together we had 34 grandchildren and around 40 great grandchildren. I hope I will be remembered as a good man who loved my family more than I can describe in words.
Family note: Special thanks to all of Bruce's doctors, nurses, hospice workers, and caregivers over the years and during his final days. Bruce wanted to give a personal thank you to Dr. Alimony and Dr. Reynolds, and his home nurse, Chase. He was able to talk to many of you in the months and days prior to his passing. He cared deeply for all of you, and our family is thankful for your loving care of Bruce.
Special thanks also to his many close friends and family members. So many of you stayed in close contact with Bruce over the last few years and during his final few days. We wish we could list all of you by name, but the list is so long, we are afraid we would leave someone out. Bruce was truly loved by many and will be forever missed.
The family hopes to have a celebration of life for both Bruce and Sharon this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's name to Canyon Home Health.
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067