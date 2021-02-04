Bruce Wayne Owen
Bruce Wayne Owen - Ogden, UT
February 16, 1957 - February 1, 2021
Viewing & Funeral will be at Russon Mortuary in Syracuse, Saturday, Feb 6th, 2021 at 9:45 AM and 11:00 AM.
Condolences may be shared at: www.russonmortuary.com
