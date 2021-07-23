Bryan Eckersley
August 22, 1944 - July 19, 2021
Bryan Paul Eckersley, beloved Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Uncle and friend passed away on 7/19/2021 due to complications from Covid 19. He was born in Inglewood, CA to Vernon Carlos Eckersley (Louise) and Ruth "Mickie" Parker. He later moved to SLC, Utah where he met and married Linda Harris Eckersley. Together they had three beautiful daughters. They later moved back to CA to raise their family. Bryan loved and cherished his three girls. Bryan and Linda later divorced but remained life-long friends. Bryan enlisted in the US Navy as an aircraft mechanic out of high school. He then spent many years driving truck for BEKINS Van Lines Moving & Storage until eventually going solo and driving independently in the same business. He loved traveling the United States and seeing the different sights along the way. After several years of this, he settled down and made permanent residence in Clearfield, UT. He was an entrepreneur at heart and started his own business, B&E Furniture and Appliance, and ran that for the next 30+ years, with locations in Roy, Clearfield and Ogden. Simultaneously, he founded, owned and operated the Bonneville Emergency Response Team, which provided wildland firefighting teams to the United States Forrest Service to help fight fires throughout the West. He was an honest man, who ran an honest business, and met many friends along the way. He retired in 2015 and had since took an interest in dabbling in different real estate ventures. Bryan's interests were primarily his family and his faith and religion. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, camping, Jeep riding, BBQ's & family get togethers. He sponsored and enjoyed demolition derbies and off-road racing with his family. He was an avid and respected pool player (A modest one at that. He was much better than he would ever admit). He enjoyed pool tournaments with his nephew, David, as his teammate. He also enjoyed gambling, playing poker or just about any type of game that required individual skill or those that challenged his critical thinking skills such as Sudoku. He had a strong love for classic cars and valued all antiques with appreciation to history. He was part of probably every get rich, multi-level marketing scheme you could think and believed in them all. Of course, his family and friends had the "pleasure" of getting to hear about each and every one of them. ("Sigh")
Bryan would most likely be described by his family and friends as a wise, down to earth, honest, level-headed, compassionate, smart and a forgiving man who looked for the good in everyone and everything. He was a great listener who gave the best advice, without judgement, to anyone seeking his words of wisdom. (Which his family and friends often did.) "Do the best you can and the rest will fall into place", "Don't sweat the small stuff" and most importantly "Be Happy". He was a true believer that your mindset is the sole source to all positive outcomes.
Bryan is survived by his three daughters, Valeri James (Keith Lash), Christine Eckersley (Pat Ellis), and Raelyn (Laine) Hazen; his brother, Rand (Pam) Eckersley; his grandchildren: Destiny Calvano, Ashley Ellis, Courtney James, Corey Ellis, Dayne Hazen and Dyana Hazen. His five great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (Allen Eckersley) and two sisters, (Karen Saley) and (Lee Hoar).
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm prior to the services. Please share a memory of Bryan with his family at larkincares.com. Please join us after the services for a reception/BBQ beginning at 4:30 pm at 3744 West 6050 South, Roy, UT. All friends and family are invited to attend.