August 27, 1983 — January 21, 2021
Bryant William Dirkmaat passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2021 at the age of 37. Bryant resided in Layton, Utah at the time of death with his loving and devoted wife Kymberlee Green Dirkmaat and their two children, Carson and Alexander.
Bryant was born and raised in Shelley, Idaho, the youngest child of Peter and Renee Dirkmaat. He was born on August 27, 1983. Even as a young man, Bryant demonstrated an acumen for understanding business. In high school, Bryant placed 2nd in the State Business and Professionals Challenge, and competed in the national competition in Chicago. He graduated from Shelley High School in 2002 and started college at BYU-Idaho. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a two-year mission in the England, Manchester Mission from 2003-2005. After returning home, he entered the accounting program at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah. He completed his bachelor's degree and continued on to receive a Master's Degree in tax accounting.
While completing his education was a major accomplishment, the day after he graduated Bryant realized his eternal dream as he was married and sealed to his wife Kym Dirkmaat in the Salt Lake Temple, on April 24, 2010. His work took them to live for two years in Chicago, Illinois, and even several months in Hyderabad, India. They lived most of their married lives in Layton, Utah. At the time of his death Bryant was the tax director on an international entertainment and amusement company.
For years, Bryant and Kym attempted to adopt a child, often being met with bitter disappointments. Finally, in 2019, they were blessed to welcome into their home Carson John Dirkmaat as a newborn infant and he was legally adopted. Eighteen months later, Carson's biological brother, Alexander Bryant, was also adopted as an infant. Bryant had many talents and many successes, but being a father was his life's passion and he was an expert.
Those who knew Bryant got a glimpse of heaven every time they saw him. Though he had experienced many disappointments and difficulties in this life, he greeted every day with the biggest smile anyone had seen. He welcomed each person he met with enthusiasm and happiness, and a hearty laugh that disarmed any situation. He was always concerned with others' feelings, kind in his disposition, loyal in his friendships, and loving in his relationships. No couple has ever been more perfectly suited for one another than Kym and Bryant. They loved each other intensely and shared that love with children, their parents, their siblings, and friends. Bryant was a good man and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Those deprived of meeting him in this life, will never know the happiness that they missed. His wife and family look forward to the Resurrection, when they will again see their husband, father, brother, and friend.
Bryant was proceeded in death by his father, Peter J. Dirkmaat in 2015.
He is survived by his wife Kymberlee, his sons: Carson John (2) and Alexander Bryant (5 months), his mother, Renee Dirkmaat, his sister, Jennifer (Merlin) Smith and his brothers: Garn (LeeAnn) Herrick, Nathan Dirkmaat, Dallan (Heather) Dirkmaat, Gerrit (Angela) Dirkmaat and David Dirkmaat. Also survived by his parents-in-law David and Merilee Green and sister-in-law Nicole (Skyler) Kelly.
