August 13, 1929 ~ January 1, 2020
Bryce H. Forsyth, 90, passed away January 1, 2020, at his home. He was born August 13, 1929, in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, 35 miles west of Waterton Lakes. He was the son of Neil Snow Forsyth and Chloe Roseltha Hatch Forsyth.
Bryce married June Doreen Volk in the Cardston Temple on February 23, 1955. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in many callings. He served missions in the Southern States Mission 1951 - 1952, and in the Ogden Utah Mission with June. In July of 1964 they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Bryce attended the University of Utah and studied accounting. He retired from Thatcher Chemical Company in 1994. They moved to Pleasant View after his retirement. They were temple workers in the Ogden Utah Temple for many years.
He enjoyed photography, family history, woodworking, construction and his family.
Bryce is survived by his wife June Doreen; son Bruce (Debra) Forsyth; three grandchildren Heather (Ryan) Okerlund, Brandon (Aubrey) Forsyth and Stephen (Heidi) Forsyth; six great-grandchildren and his sister Ruth Horne. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his brothers Thomas Rex Forsyth, Neil Scott Forsyth, George Kenneth Forsyth, Mylo Wilford Forsyth, Duane H Forsyth, Garth Dean Forsyth.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N., North Ogden, 84414. A viewing will be held Friday, January 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
(In case of bad weather services will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid.
