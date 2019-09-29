September 14, 1932 ~ September 26, 2019
SOUTH OGDEN ? Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend Byron Carlyle Combe returned to his Father in Heaven on September 26, 2019. Byron was born on September 14, 1932, in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Morgan High School and later earned his Real Estate Broker's license.
Byron married his sweetheart Arline Rae Phister on February 7, 1952, in Ogden. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Roy from 1963 to 1989. In 1989 they built their dream home in South Ogden where he resided until his death.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully in many callings including High Priest Group Leader and Sunday School President. He was an example of faith and testimony to everyone around him.
Byron and Arline were presidents of the Quarter Promenade Square Dancers. He was also involved in the Utah Association of Realtors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Byron is survived by his sons, Michael Scott (Connie) Combe, Roy; Byron Lee (Cindy) Combe, West Haven; John Phillip (Diane) Combe, Roy; David Glen (Brittany) Combe, West Olive, Michigan; Steven Anthony (Stephanie) Combe, West Haven; Travis Rae (Janette) Combe, Perry; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Colleen Porter, Roy; sister-in-law, Gail Combe, West Haven; and brothers-in-law, Lew Wright, West Haven and Scott Rogers, Lewiston, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Arline; daughters, Cynthia and Cheryl Combe; parents, brother, John Gary Combe, West Haven; sisters, Carol Wright, and Joan Rogers; and brother-in-law, Claron Porter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Burch Creek 3rd Ward Chapel, 5161 South 1300 East, South Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
The family would like to thank Canyon Hospice especially Annette and Kathy.
