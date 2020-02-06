C. Kent Russell

May 1, 1945 ~ February 2, 2020
Kent Russell - husband, father, Papa, and friend, born May 1, 1945, son of Charles A. and Hazel Higginbotham Russell of Ogden, Utah, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - ALS (Lou Gehrig s Disease.).
Kent grew up in Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State University.
He had a successful and noted career in health care, including many years of service on health care boards.
Kent was such a giving man, generous with his time,talents, and attention to family, friends, coworkers, and most all people he met.
Kent made friends wherever he went, and was loved by many, with some friendships lasting his lifetime. His corny and dry sense of humor was guaranteed to make everyone around him laugh.
Golf was Kent's number one way to relax and have fun. He enjoyed sharing time with friends on courses from coast to coast, and savored chances to travel and experience the sport abroad.
He loved and cherished his family, and is survived by his devoted wife Annette, sons Scott and Mike, daughter-in-law Janey, and two beautiful granddaughters Megan and Annie.
Funeral arrangements by Adair Avalon Mortuary: Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 55 Arrowsmith Dr., Oro Valley, 85755.
Visitation at 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Graveside service Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, Ogden, Utah. Memorial contributions can be made to:
ALS Association - Arizona Chapter: ALSAZ.org, or the Russell Family Business Scholarship: advancement.weber.edu/Kent.