Calene (Callie) Bick

July 22, 1964 ~ November 16, 2019
Callie Bick our loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, passed away at her home on Saturday November 16, 2019.
She was born in Ogden, UT, July 22, 1964, to Steve Bick and Jeannie Worrall Bick.
She worked at Iomega and cared for the elderly. She battled many health issues throughout her life.
She was proceeded in death by her mother Jeannie. She is survived by her father Steve Bick and brother Scott Bick and nephew Trevor Bick, and many cousins, aunts, uncles.
There will be a graveside service at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.