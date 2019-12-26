June 3, 1999 ~ December 19, 2019
Calista Bree Taylor was born on June 3, 1999, in Ogden, Utah. She tragically passed away on December 19, 2019.
Calista was full of life and didn't care what anyone thought-from wearing her Unicorn onesie to miss matched socks. She was unique in her own special way. She was loved by so many for her sweet, innocent and witty personality. She will forever be loved and missed.
Calista is preceded in death by her grandpa, David Green; her uncle, Trent Smittenaar; and her great-grandpa, Scott Nickell.
She is survived by her mom and dad, Jeffrey and Kirsten Gram; her siblings: Estelle Stedman-Crane, Colby Martinez, Trysten Gram, Mayrene Gram, Madysen Taylor and Mason Gram; her great-grandma, Idonna Nickell; her grandmas: RoxAnn Green, Merrilin Vargo, and Victoria Tudino; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 AM with a viewing 9:30-10:30 AM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Interment in the Clearfield City Cemetery.
