October 11, 1955 ~ November 11, 2019
Calvin Carter Ward born October 11, 1955, to Max Randall and Aldoria Carter Ward in Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Randolph Utah on November 11, 2019. He is leaving a big hole in our lives and hearts but we know he is home with his Heavenly Father.
Calvin graduated from Davis High School and seminary in 1973. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tokyo Japan from 1974 to 1976.
His mission helped expand his very picky eating habits. He returned from his mission and went to Weber State.
While there he enjoyed many hours playing his clarinet in the marching band. He earned his degree in Elementary Education and graduated from Institute.
He moved to Randolph Utah and spent more than 40 years teaching elementary students. He loved teaching the kids music, square dancing, and memorizing poems as well as reading, writing, and math. He left a piece of his heart with every child he met and taught.
He married his wife Pauline in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10, 1988. Throughout his life, he always held a calling in the church. Most recently, he served as Ward Organist.
He is survived by his wife Pauline; children Matthew (Jenica), Julie (Aaron), David (Makenzie), and Amelia; grandchildren Porter, Brinlee, Hadley, and Michael; siblings Edith (Ben) Reeves, Kent (Susan) Ward, Elaine (Neal) Slade, Lynn (Natalie) Ward and brother-in-law, David Pickering. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet Pickering.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 South Main Street, Randolph, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund or Perpetual Education Fund.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: