Calvin Jensen, 68, Died in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Calvin Jensen, 68, Died in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden father allegedly chokes son for refusing to go on church mission
- OPD stepping up effort to catch and cite Washington Boulevard drag racers
- Two Weber County jail deputies injured in alleged assault by federal prisoner
- Man dies in Weber County Jail, second death in a month
- Ogden charter school students test positive for COVID-19, parents informed of quarantines
- Utah long haulers seek answers, attention long after their COVID-19 recoveries
- Woman escapes burning car, Ogden man charged with arson
- Bail denied for man awaiting trial in 2017 Layton drug robbery death
- After three combat deployments, Hill airmen learning more about what the F-35 looks like at war
- Shae Lynn Sheppick
- BenDorger
-
- 0
One of my favorite inherent things about photography is when something is photographed the viewer gets to see what someone else sees. Because of photography, people are able to look at something in a way they may have never looked at it before. It quite literally shines light on a new perspe…
Latest News
- Sunday Drive: The ever popular Honda CR-V SUV now comes with hybrid technolgy
- COVID-19 impacts on undocumented population easing, difficulties remain
- Prep football roundup: Ogden churns up Milford in 30-6 win
- Roy football uses only turnover to take control, make it 7th straight over Fremont
- Prep football: Best, Bonneville blast Bear River 37-13
- 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- Water company says toxic algae treatments at Utah Lake were successful
- Bystanders, K-9 give deputy a hand in capturing armed man after scuffle