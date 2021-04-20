Calvin Kippen
1951-2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the unexpected passing of Calvin Fred Kippen. He departed us peacefully at Mckay-Dee Hospital due to heart complications on April 15, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones.
Calvin was born to Rosemond Irene Nicholas and Frederick Robert Kippen in Ogden, Utah on September 26, 1951. His amazing work ethic came from growing up on a sheep ranch with his brothers. He graduated from Morgan High School in 1970. Calvin started working in the construction industry as a young adult and eventually built his own successful concrete cutting enterprise in 1995, which he continued to tend and grow until he died.
Calvin was married to Louise Taintor from 1975 to 1983 with whom he had three children, Nicole, Nate, and Jarrad. In 2007 he met the love of his life Margaret and her three daughters, Candice, Brigitte and Nicole. Calvin treated them all with much love and was a wonderful father figure and companion.
Calvin was a lively spirit who truly enjoyed living, loving and laughing. He was always helping anyone in need and certainly could brighten anyone's day with his jokes and laughter. Never shy and always quick witted, he made friends everywhere he went. One of his greatest joys was fishing in Alaska with family and friends (over 30 trips). Calvin enjoyed calling on friends and family with a friendly "Whatcha doin?", going to Hawaii, and watching sports and the news. He also loved taking pictures of anything and everything that struck him and shared those pictures with the world.
Calvin is beyond loved in this world and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sweetheart and companion, Margaret; his children, Nicole (Jose), Nate (Michaelene), Jarrad (Nichole); and Margaret's children, Candice, Brigitte (Steve), and Nicole (Christian). Calvin will also be fondly remembered by his many grandchildren and his siblings, Alvin (Pam), Norman (Susan), Myron (Cornellie), Stanley (Lisa), and Rhonda (Dirk). Calvin was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, South Morgan Cemetery.
Although Covid mask and social distancing rules will not be enforced, please be respectful of individual's choices.
Funeral service will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Calvin's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com where condolences may also be shared.