Camilla Beal Parke was the oldest of six children born to Burns and Iola Beal on September 27, 1941 in Arco, Idaho, at Mrs. Diethrich's birthing home.
She grew up on a potato and dairy farm in Moore, Idaho seven miles north of Arco in the Lost River valley. Her early life involved normal farm work picking and harvesting potatoes, driving farm equipment, feeding cattle, etc. She loved music and started piano lessons at age five. During high school, she drove sixty miles each week to Idaho Falls for piano and organ lessons. She graduated from Butte High School in Arco in 1959 where she was tied for valedictorian but lost in a coin toss and was awarded, salutatorian. During high school, she was the choir accompanist and was awarded high ratings during state competition in Boise for both the choir and accompaniment. She was very active using her beautiful soprano voice singing with a trio at numerous community and church events. While attending Ricks College she was heavily involved in music activities including traveling with the choir plus participating with the program bureau with the fore mentioned trio.
She graduated from Ricks College in 1961 and entered BYU that fall where she met Darrel Parke. They fell in love and were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple August 28, 1962. College was delayed while starting a family but Camilla graduated from BYU in 1966 with a degree in Home Economics which provided her with great skills as a home maker. She was par excellent seamstress and outstanding cook plus a great steward of managing all house hold affairs.
Darrel and Camilla are the parents of four children: Melissa (Howard), Hugh (Neyka), Brandon (Kathleen), Cynthia (Russell). They have 17 grandchildren, plus eight-great-grandchildren. Camilla always wanted to remain a stay at home mom where raising and nurturing her children was her greatest joy and satisfaction.
Camilla has always been a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held several significant positions including ward organist, stake organist, stake primary president, young women's president and many teaching positions. She and her husband served an eighteen-month mission in the Washington DC temple where Camilla was frequently involved with assisting new brides for their temple experience plus playing the organ for various meetings.
Camilla loved being at home and was able to teach piano lessons to numerous students for over 40 years. She loved music and was an example to her students not only in music but in every facet of life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Layton North Stake Center, 1954 E. Antelope, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
