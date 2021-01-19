1948-2021
Our beloved wife, mom, and sister, Camille Compton Carver, age 72, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Jan 9th, 2021. She is now whole, healed and in the arms of her loved ones in heaven after valiantly battling cancer for the past 4 years. Camille was an overcomer, and through the adversity of her illness her already wonderful qualities and traits were enhanced. All who met and knew Camille were blessed by her fun and joyful personality. Her caring and nurturing heart was shared for 30 years as a teacher's aide and substitute at Plain City Elementary. She loved her students and they loved her; often they would drop by the house just to see her, and maybe get treated with a soda. She loved our family gatherings, and whether it was a holiday, birthday or just because, she always went above and beyond to make them special. Camping and fishing were among her favorite things to do. It was a yearly tradition to meet the family at Cub River or Blue Creek for a weekend of fun, and of course a prank or two; you knew you were loved when Grandma Camille 'got ya'. Indeed, the whole family knew just how much she loved them. Camille spent her entire life devoted to her family. We lacked for nothing, because if she could provide it for us, she did. Whether it was lessons for dance, art, piano, swimming or the saxophone, she made it available to us. Some of our favorite memories are the summers at the movie theater and the water park, with the never-ending bag of treats she always had prepared. She definitely had the gift of the mom purse. She is survived by her loving husband Wid, whom she joyfully celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary with this past December. She greatly loved her children, Melanie, Todd, Teresa, Amie and Christy; and their spouses, Sam, Janicka, Chris and Brett; her grandchildren, Aspyn, Gerald, Harrison, Jackson, Brady, Saige, Sophie, Millie and Briggs; and her great grandchildren, Oaklei and Kwintsei. She shared a great bond and love for her sisters, Tamra and Lora. Camille had the great gift of being able to make you feel important and special. When you were with her, all her attention and love was there for you. Her legacy truly is love. The imprint it has left on our hearts will span our lifetimes and beyond. We love you Camille!
A private graveside memorial service was held at Plain City Cemetery on Saturday, Jan 16th, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
