July 25, 1934 ~ September 13, 2019
Carl Bovero, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Rick Slattery officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are: Christy Bovero Galloway, Terry Galloway, Derek Schmidt, and Brandy Degen.
Carl Bovero was born July 25, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to Louis Barney and Pauline (Richins) Bovero. He grew up in Ogden and attended school there. He then began working for Union Pacific on the railroad, which he continued for 13 years. He married Donna Jensen on November 5, 1953. After their marriage, they continued to live in Ogden and later moved to Roy, Utah where Carl worked for Gibbons and Reed Construction. In 1974 they moved to Yankton, South Dakota and Carl became the manager of the scrapyard for Jensen Scrap Metal in Yankton until his retirement in 1997.
Carl loved model trains and enjoyed building sets for his trains. He also enjoyed playing video poker, collecting M&M candy dispensers, watching Looney Toons cartoons and religiously watching NCIS. He was a jokester who had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Survivors include his five children: Chris (Mary Ann) Bovero of Center Point, lowa; Ron (Linda) Bovero of Yankton; Carla (Travis) Degen of Yankton; Mike (Dianna) Bovero of Mission Hill, South Dakota; and Sheri Bovero of Yankton; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; three brothers: Eddie Bovero, Brent (Larene) Bovero and Steve (Melinda) Bovero; sister, Connie (John) Slater and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna on December 9, 2010: daughter, Ronda; and two brothers: Howard and Richie.