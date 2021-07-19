Carl Brent Wallis
February 19, 1941 ~ July 16, 2021
C. Brent Wallis, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, administrator, legislator, Chief Executive, and "BOSS" passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Brent was born in Ogden, Utah on February 19, 1941, the oldest son of Carl R. and Reva Knowles Wallis. Brent spent his pre-high school years in South Ogden before his family moved to Logan. While attending Logan High, Brent met his high school sweetheart Gloria Wuthrich. Brent and Gloria were sealed for time and all eternity on July 23, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Brent and Gloria reared six wonderful children. Gloria was his best friend and true love.
Brent received B.S and M.S degrees in Industrial and Technical education from Utah State University. He also attended Utah Technical College and completed executive leadership courses at the University of Illinois and Harvard.
Teaching Industrial Technology, his professional career began at Weber State College in 1965. In 1971, he led the Skills Center North on the Weber State campus to teach technical skills education. The program began with 100 students and eventually surpassed 10,000 students annually becoming the Ogden Weber Applied Technology College. With Brent's leadership OWATC became instrumental in successes throughout the state of Utah. He was influential in forging many partnerships with employers and industry. The OWATC became the first technical training institution in the country to receive the prestigious US Secretary of Education Award for Outstanding Vocational Programs. Still, he measured his success by the successes of their graduates and was proud of all the educators who provided excellent skills education.
An avid reader with a vast library of books, Brent also spent his free time reading, enjoying classical music, playing golf at the Ogden Golf and Country Club, and riding fast motorcycles across the desert. As a youth, he participated in many athletics and was an especially talented baseball player, skier, and track star. He shared this love of all things sports with his children and grandchildren continually encouraging and supporting them in their activities and hobbies. Dad also loved Tab (the cola), Tetris, and telling hilarious stories of lifelong memories and friendships. He was the best big brother to Kent, Scott and Wendy. His life was filled with treasured trips to Moab with lifelong friends.
Brent was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings throughout his life. Brent and Gloria loved serving an 18-month mission in the Ogden Utah Family History Center. His faith and trust in the Lord are treasured by his family.
Brent is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, his siblings, Kent Wallis (Laureen), Logan, UT; Scott Wallis (Kathy), Ogden, UT; Wendy Karren (Kent), Eugene, OR, his children, Rick Wallis (Nancy), Idaho Falls, ID; Lori Aldous (Curt), Ogden, UT; Michael Wallis (Melinda), Cedar Hills, UT; Susan Fowers (Jared), Farr West, UT; Ned Wallis (Melanie) Ogden, UT; Robert Wallis (Erin) Ogden, UT; 21 grandchildren, Tyson, Austin, M'Kay, Connor Wallis, Jed, Ashley (Pettita), Jake Aldous; Christian, Hogan, Katelyn Wallis; Cameron, Cooper, Blake Fowers; Abby, Zoey, Whitney, Hailey Wallis; Rachel, Josh, Sara, Alli Wallis; and 10 great-grandchildren: Kenna, Blakely, Lexi; Adi, Eliott, Wilson; Holland; Lily, Noah; and Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank his best friend and riding buddy Dr. Brent Wiliams for his lifelong love, care and support, as well as Dr. Agarwal, Julia, Soffe and staff from the Huntsman Cancer Institute for 12 years of exceptional care. We are also grateful to Envision Home Hospice Care for their kind attention.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Stake Center, 5640 S. 850 E. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the stake center. Interment, Logan City Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.