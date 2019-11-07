Carl "Bud"William Gould

August 3, 1926 ~November 2, 2019
Roy - Our father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on August 3, 1926, to Lawrence O. Gould and LaVerda T. Weaver in Ogden, Utah.
He graduated from Ogden High School and later study Engineering at University of Utah. He enlisted in the Navy on November 3, 1944. He served for two years outside of Oahu, Hawaii. Then was honorable discharged. He went on to serve in the reserves for 10 years.
He met and married his sweetheart, Maxine Bailey on September 6, 1948. Together they raised six children. Carl was employed at H.A.F.B., Ogden Iron works, Jetway Corporation, and RAMP International.
He was a member of the Ogden Coin Club and National Welders Association. He had a passion for rebuilding cars, hot rods, and stamp and coin collecting. He would share his passion and knowledge with all that knew him.
Carl is survived by his three sons; Lawrence (Kathy) Gould, Ricky Gould, Kevin Gould, two daughters; Susan (Mark) Roddom, Amy (Marc) Peterson, sisters; Marie Child, Norma Gould, brother Dennis Bingham, 15 grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine, son Buddy, parents, brother; Lawrence, Jay and Lavern Gould, and grandson Nicholas. Special thanks to Kelly and all the staff at Lotus Park Assisted Living and Brent and Sammy with Envision Hospice care for taking care of our "Sweet Carl".
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., A viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Interment will be in the Eden Mountain View Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at: