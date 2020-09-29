Carl Dean Peterson
Carl Dean Peterson, born on November 12, 1928 in Logan, Utah was called back home on September 22, 2020, at nearly 92 years old.
He was welcomed by his parents, Franklin Olif and Annie Poppleton Peterson, brother Louis (Mattie) Peterson, sister Shirley (Paul) Weller, brother Jay Clyde (JoAnn) Peterson, his companion, his "Happiness" Helen Hurst Peterson and daughter-in-law Annette Barker (Steve) Peterson.
For 15 years, he has missed his eternal companion Helen terribly. The two were sealed in the Logan temple on August 11, 1950. Carl put himself through school, obtaining a Master's degree from Utah State University and with the help of Mom, found his career niche as an elementary school principal.
He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He magnified his Church callings by fulfilling his responsibilities as bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, mission leader, young adult advisor and temple worker, with absolute dedication.
Those left loving and missing him are brothers, Floyd (Sharon) Peterson of Layton and Dennis (Marion) Peterson of Logan. His children: Steve (Julie) Peterson of Layton, Susan (Stephen) Bennett of Sandy, Ron (Cheryl) Peterson of Syracuse, Richard of Sunset, and Janette (James) Harned of Draper, along with 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
We are profoundly grateful to Richard, our brother, for the care and love which he selflessly gave, enabling Dad to stay in his home. The home he loved and had built himself. And we thank the staff at Applegate Hospice for their tenderness and respect.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, with another visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 pm, immediately followed by a family funeral at 1:00 pm at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Services will be live-streamed on the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Carl's obituary page, starting at 1:00 pm.