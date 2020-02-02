Carl F. Jeerings of North Ogden, Utah, passed away January 14, 2020, following complications from surgery.
Carl was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, faithful servant to the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Brother and committed to his career and work.
Carl was preceded in death by his dearly loved wife Carmela. He is survived by his brother Donald, children Alan Jeerings, Deborah Jeerings Basile and Valerie Jeerings Blaylock, his grandchildren, Jennifer Gregory, Carl Jeerings Jr., Becky Murfin, Dana Basile and his great grandchildren Alexis, Delvecchio, Mia and Zachary.
Memorial Services and an Open House will be held February 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church 1339 W. 400 N. Mariott-Slaterville, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Shriner's Hospitals of Best Friends Animal Society.