December 7, 1932 — February 25, 2021
Carl Hayes Parker, a long-time resident of Marriott-Slaterville, Utah, passed away on February 25, 2021. Born to Joseph Elmer Parker and Nellie Marie Marshall on December 07, 1932 in Elwood City, PA. Carl was raised in Sacramento, CA. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad starting at the age of 17 (he stretched the truth, saying he was 18 to get hired) and retired as the Mechanical Division General Manager. He served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955. In 1954, Carl married Jeanne Anderson of Sacramento, CA but later divorced. In 1980, he married Maurine Kidman Coleman from Slaterville, UT. They lived in California, Texas and Utah.
As a young man, Carl developed a love for water skiing, German shepherd dogs, and horses. As a young adult, he was one of the first known survivors of Familial Histiocytic Medullary Reticulosis. In Sacramento, Carl was a member of the Sheriff's Mounted Posse and showed German shepherd dogs. Carl served on the Utah Paint Horse Club board of directors for 11 years and as president for 8 years. Carl served on the Utah Horse Council for 6 years. He served on the executive committee of the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) in Ft. Worth, TX and was named president from 2006-2007. Representing APHA, Carl and Maurine traveled to many countries including Europe, Russia and Brazil. Carl served on the planning commission for Marriott-Slaterville city, receiving an outstanding community service award. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his loving wife and family.
Carl is survived by five children; Kathy (Steve) Meyers, Stacy (Patrick) Smith, Wayde (Julie) Miller, Dennis (Lisa) Miller, and Darren (Jen) Coleman; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charitable contribution of your choice.
