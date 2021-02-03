Carl Joseph "Sandy" Santoro
July 16, 1925 ~ January 26, 2021
Sandy Santoro, 95, passed away January 26, 2021 of causes incident to age. He was born July 16, 1925 in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of Antonio and Maria Berbera Santoro. Sandy enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and was stationed at the Clearfield Naval Depot where he met Martha Jean Jessop. They were married February 3, 1946 and had four children, Nick, Jerry, Kerry (Marie) and Wendy (Ace) Nichols. They were later divorced. He married Ann Donaldson in 1973, they later divorced.
After graduating from Weber College with a degree in accounting, he started his career of retail merchandising and business management, successfully managing many businesses. He was active in the Jaycees for many years. His lifelong love of music led him to learn to play the drums when he was in his 50s. Sandy formed a Dixieland quartet and along with several other 'bands', his music kept people smiling and on the dance floor for over 40 years.
Carl leaves behind his 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both ex-wives, four brothers, five sisters, and two grandchildren.
At Carl's request there will be no funeral services locally. There will be a celebration of life in Ohio at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
He is a tough act to follow.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.