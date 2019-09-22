June 18, 1926 ~ September 2, 2019
On Monday, September 2, 2019, Carl Mahlon Decker of South Ogden (formerly Bountiful) passed away at the age of 93. Carl was born on June 18, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carl Marcellus and Hazel (VanCott) Decker.
Carl was a Navy veteran, retired from the Air Force Reserve and retired from a career as a computer programmer at Hill AFB.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Mary, Barbara, Sandy, Carol and Margaret; and two sons, Carl Robert, and Brent.
Carl is survived by his Brother, Harold; Sister, Hazel Ann; sons Gary, William, and Tom; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Terrace Senior Center, 4601 South 300 West. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Please share condolences at the Washington Terrace Senior Center