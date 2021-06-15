Carl "Ronald" Edvalson
May 31, 1931 -June 10, 2021 Carl "Ronald" Edvalson peacefully passed from this life on June 10th, ten days following his 90th birthday. He was born May 31, 1931 to Carl Isaac and Rhea Josephine Bingham Edvalson of Ogden, Utah. He attended area schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1949. After receiving his Associate degree from Weber College, he attended Brigham Young University and received his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in May of 1959.Ron served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central Atlantic States and served in many other church callings throughout his life. From 1953 to 1955, Ron served in the U.S. Army as a cook with the 780th Field Artillery Battalion in Korea. He loved his country and treasured his time of service and received the "Ambassador for Peace" medal from the Republic of Korea in 2020 for his service in behalf of their country.In July of 1960, he married Brenda Joy Jensen in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After spending time in the Los Angeles area, they moved to Kaysville and found their home there. Ron worked as an investigator with the United States Civil Service Commission. After retiring from Federal Service, he worked at IRS, Clarence Knight, Avis Car Rentals, and Morgan Management Company. He was a hard worker and worked with great integrity throughout his life.He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and five children, Cindy (Jim) Singleton, Dan (Janet) Edvalson, Sheri (Dave) Allred, Kristin (Geoff) Wardle, Monica (Mark) Zesiger, a brother in law, Blaine Rhodes, and a sister-in-law, Diana Edvalson. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church at 1037 Crestwood Road in Kaysville. Interment with military honors will follow at the Kaysville City Cemetery. A private family viewing will precede the services from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Special thanks to Debbie Thaxton from Applegate Hospice as well as friends from the Kaysville 10th ward. Services are being provided by Premier Funeral Services. www.premierfuneral.com