Carl V. Clayton
February 16, 1934 ~ July 8, 2021
Our beloved Carl Clayton, 87, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, with his daughters at his side.
He was born February 16, 1934, the second of four children to Roy and Ione Wallberg Clayton, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Carl was a determined person who could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He started working at an early age in the yards of his neighbors in Salt Lake City and later Clearfield.
He ran a newspaper route at the Clearfield Navy Base during WWII where he became a dependable and friendly face to the servicemen. He followed the war headlines, and especially remembered the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, the invasion on D-Day, and the end of the war on VE-Day. He later served in the United States Airforce as Staff Sargent in the 3700th Military Training Wing at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. These early experiences created a lifelong passion for military history and politics.
His favorite pastime was baseball. He played with his childhood friends in the local little leagues, and then went on to play second baseman for the Davis High Darts, the semi-pro teams in southern California, the Lackland Air Force Base War Hawks, and the Brigham Young University Cougars. He coached his daughters' softball teams and taught them to love the sport.
He graduated from Davis High School in 1952, and Brigham Young University in 1962 with a bachelors' degree in physical education. He taught PE, health, and math at North Davis Jr. High for more than 34 years. After retirement, he taught at Clearfield Job Corps. He organized city and church recreation programs. His young athletes and students were his pride and joy, and he was thrilled to watch them excel in high school, college, professional arenas, and adult life. He touched the lives of many young people through his teaching, coaching, and mentoring.
He married his high school sweetheart, Ora Mann on March 18, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with two daughters and built a beautiful life together in Sunset, Utah.
He enjoyed serving in many Church and civic capacities, including a term on Sunset City Council. He was a good neighbor and public servant. He took great pride in his home and yard. With Ora's help he earned many beautification awards.
Carl has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who are the sunshine in his life. He was a strong patriarch for his family. He gave freely of his time and talents. He enjoyed hunting, camping, wandering in the west desert, BBQs with homemade root beer, water fights, Easter egg hunts, badminton matches, sleepovers, and watching movies while relaxing in his recliner. In his backyard he taught his family to work, play, and love each other. We will miss his hijinks, storytelling, silly jokes, winks, and laughter, but most of all his kind service and thoughtful advice. He was our friend, teacher, confidant, hero, Grandpa-Great, Daddy, and eternal companion to his "Pidgeon."
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Royal, and his loving wife, Ora, whom he has deeply missed. He is survived by his children, Robin (Joe) Driggs and Rainee (Jon) Browning, and their children and grandchildren, and his siblings Christine Horn and Lyle Clayton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again preceding the funeral services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment in the Clearfield City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com