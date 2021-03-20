Carl Wilford Barney lll
Born May 6, 1963 in Salt Lake City, UT. Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021 in the presence of his family.
Survived by his parents Carl W and Evangeline Barney Jr, 11 brothers and sisters: Evangeline and Gary Boden, Greg and Lynn Barney, Melinda Barney, Michelle and Henry Neville, Adrienne Murrill, Eric and Becky Barney, Rebecca and Felipe Diaz, Josh and Janae Barney, Brandon and Bethany Barney, Anjuli VanDyke, Megan and Jeff Martinez, along with 38 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.
See Carl's adventure of a life well lived at Aarons.mortuary.com.