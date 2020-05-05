Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Carla Ann Alder, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 02, 2020, at the age of 73.
She was born in Preston, ID on June 26, 1946, to Byron and Iris Erickson. She grew up in North Ogden, UT. In her youth she enjoyed playing softball and volleyball and being her dad's sidekick, she followed him everywhere.
She married the love of her life on June 11, 1965, where they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple. Her family has always been her greatest treasure and source of joy. She is survived by her husband Ken, her children, Connie (Mark) Johnson, Kirt Alder, Chris (David) Lower, Kevin (Cyndi) Alder, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Kelton Lower, and her brother Kent Erickson.
She was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings including Young Women's President, Relief Society President, and Stake Primary Board member, among many other callings in which she served faithfully. Her life was spent in the service of the Lord, her family and others. She and her husband served an Intercity Mission for three years.
There were many grandma sleepovers and fun times at "The Cabin". She attended many, if not all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting, drama, singing and band events. She was their biggest fan. There were many family gatherings and family vacations enjoyed through the years including a family trip to Nauvoo, camping, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling and boating. She loved to read, do puzzles, play cards and board games. She loved animals. Along with her husband they owned and ran Ogden City Floral for 31 years.
A family viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a family graveside service at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank Hospice and their nursing staff, and friends and neighbors for their care and help at this difficult time.
Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
