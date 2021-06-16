Carla Beth Peterson Stone
March 24, 1932 ~ June 9, 2021
Carla Beth Peterson Stone died June 9, 2021 in Syracuse, Utah. The daughter of Clarence Leland "Lee" Peterson and Lavina Riggs, Carla was born on March 24, 1932 in Logan. She grew up in Trenton and helped her father by using the hay derrick, watering the hay, and harvesting the beets. She loved her horse Brownie and loved dogs as well. She attended North Cache High.
She knew from the instant she saw the young man who came to collect their farm's milk that she was going to marry him. Carla wed Oran K Stone on July 2, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan temple.
After briefly living in Washington state, Carla and Oran moved to Washington Terrace and have lived there ever since. They were life-long members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints and loved being part of the original First Ward. Carla held many callings but her favorite was ward librarian.
Carla and Oran worked hard and raised four children together. She retired from the Standard Examiner in 1993. She enjoyed reading and playing with her word search puzzles.
Carla is survived by her husband, Oran K Stone. They would have celebrated their 72 nd anniversary next month. In addition, she leaves behind her children: Sheryl K (Ben) Mills; Oran Lee Stone; Brad J. Stone; Noreen Stone; her grandchildren: Heather Duncan; Wendi (Chris) Curzon; Travis Bell; and her great-grandchildren: Connor (Marianna) Curzon, and Luke Curzon. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (Jerry) Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence "Pete" Peterson, sisters Norma D. Bingham and Monta R. Dailey. She was also preceded by her grandson, Matthew Kendall Bell.
As her health failed, Carla was cared for by the Raintree Assisted Living center staff whom she loved and appreciated. During the lockdowns, the staff helped ease her loneliness with their friendship and by troubleshooting Mom's cell phone when family tried to call. Carla also loved her friends there: Charlene, Helen, and Latrice.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Carla's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.