April 23, 1954 — February 23, 2021
Carla Isabella van Gaalen, 66, of West Haven, Utah, passed away on February 23, 2021 at South Ogden Post Acute from Covid-19 and other health conditions.
Carla was born April 23, 1954 to Gerrit and Cornelia van Gaalen in Gaasterland, Netherlands.
Carla graduated from Bonita High School in 1972 and then earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 from the University of La Verne Ca.
Carla was passionate about teaching children and adults with special needs.
Carla is survived by her siblings: Irene Berglund, sister in law Janet van Gaalen, Sonja (Hugo) Varkevisser, Piet van Gaalen, Jan (Jose) Muller, John van Gaalen, Ron van Gaalen, Arnold (Roxanne) van Gaalen, Wilhelmina (Belinda Blea) van Gaalen-Gale.
Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, 27 nieces and nephews, 32 great-nieces and nephews and 31 great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Gerrit and Cornelia van Gaalen, sister Ingabelle, brother Henk, sister in law Nancy, brother in law John Berglund.
The family would like to express gratitude to the all the Doctors who had taken care of Carla. We are grateful for the love and care she received from the staff at South Ogden Post Acute.
Memorial Services will be on:
May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2915 W. 4425 S. Roy Utah 84067
July 31, 2021 San Dimas Ca. Time and Address (TBA)
If you have and photos or memories you would like to share please e-mail cdjamesfamily@gmail.com by April 25, 2021.
If you would like to support Carla's Memorial Services and her final resting place you may do so through Venmo @ Ann-Wetters