Carla Renae Gunnarson
1945 - 2021
Carla passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the home of her Nephew Cody, with loving family holding her hands. She was born on July 24, 1945, the second of five children, to David S. Gunnarson and Florence Brown.
Carla was profoundly Intellectually Disabled since her childhood. Since the age of 7, she has resided in numerous care facilitates. She has been a resident of Wide Horizons since September 15, 1987. She moved to her Nephew's home for Hospice care on Thursday August 12, 2021.
Carla was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carla was loved by her many caretakers over the years. She was mischievous at times, stubborn, and loving. She is described by many as the favorite resident. She loved when visitors came to see her and would complete any task for a Kit-Kat bar!
Carla had a special relationship with one particular caregiver, Raquel "Rocky" Palmer, for the last 15 years. Many have shared that Rocky was able to communicate with Carla on a unique level and could always evoke a smile from her.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Richard Gunnarson, and Sisters Joyce Johnson and Debara Stephens.
She is survived by many Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, as well as countless loving caretakers.
We would like to express our gratitude to Inspiration Hospice whose compassionate assistance allowed us to lovingly care for Carla during her last days.
Also, all those who have cared for her over the years at Wide Horizons. As well as Cody & Lisa Johnson for bringing her into their home so she could pass peacefully and comfortably. We would also like to thank Nanette Gunnarson for her assistance with Carla's care. We feel strongly that Carla's passing resulted in a joyous reunion for her with her family where she is now free of the constraints of mortality.
We love you Carla!
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am at the Ben Lomond Cemetery: 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden, Utah 84414 on Saturday August 21, 2021. a viewing will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden .
Carla's service will be live streamed on her obituary page on Myers Mortuary website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.