Carlos Lloyd Elwood
July 12, 1939 - June 11, 2021
Integrity, hard work and devotion to his family and his faith were the hallmarks of the life of Carlos L. Elwood, 81. He passed peacefully from this mortal life on June 11, 2021, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
The son of Lloyd and Elva Elwood, Carlos was born in Lewiston, Utah where his father owned and operated a dairy farm. He learned the value of hard work as he labored with his father, and as he hauled milk cans to the Sego Milk Factory in Richmond. He attended Utah State and Weber State Universities and received a degree in accounting. He married his friend and sweetheart, Maureen Gordon, December 28, 1960, in the Logan Temple.
Carlos was employed at the U.S. Forest Service as an accountant and budget officer for 34 years. He enjoyed his chosen profession and received several awards for Superior Performance throughout his career. He was known throughout the Forest Service Experiment Stations for his knowledge and integrity.
After retiring from the Forest Service Carlos worked part-time as a tax preparer at H&R Block, enjoying the diversity of the people he served.
Carlos had a great love for golfing, fishing, camping, hiking, and the beauties of nature; and he shared that love with his three children and 7 grandchildren. He taught them the art of fishing and took pleasure in watching each of them catch their first fish. He and his wife square danced for many years, and he treasured the many friendships formed through dancing activities.
He loved gardening, and he could grow more produce and flowers in a small area than many farmers grew on larger acreage. Friends and family reaped the fruits of his labors, as he lovingly shared his produce with others.
Carlos was active in the LDS Church, serving in numerous positions. He and his wife enjoyed service together at the Conference Center in SLC. He had a firm testimony that Jesus Christ is the Savior of this world.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Elva Elwood, and one brother, Gayle Elwood.
He is survived by his daughters - Natalie (Dean) Nessen and Terrie (Robert) Maestas, and son - Robert (Alicia) Elwood, five grandsons - Jake, Christian, Cameron, Kyle & Kaden, and two granddaughters - Chloe & Emma, and two great-grandchildren - Aria & Jack Dorian. He is also survived by a sister, Diane (Evan) Hall, and a brother, Kelly Elwood.
Carlos had a quick wit and sense of humor that will be dearly missed by his family. He will be laid to rest at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on June 19, 2021 at the Myers Mortuary Chapel, 845 Washington Blvd. The family will meet with friends and relatives on Friday, June 18th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. and from 9:30 - 10:30 AM prior to the service. Funeral services will be streamed live at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.