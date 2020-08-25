Carma Clarke Kirby
April 8, 1930 ~ August 22, 2020
Carma Clarke Kirby, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on August 22, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born in the Dee Hospital to Thomas Leroy and Eliza Josephine Smith Clarke, the second of six children. They were goodly parents, blessing their family in spiritual teachings, work, and love. Carma remained a country girl at heart, and loved growing up on their farm in Taylor, Utah.
Carma met the one special love of her life, Rex B Kirby in 1950. Their meeting was arranged by his father and after a short courtship, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple, November 22, 1950 by Apostle Matthew Cowley. Mom and Dad were best friends, soul mates and enjoyed a rare and special loving relationship for 66 years. They settled in Taylor, Utah. Their union was blessed with 6 children whom she loved and adored.
Mom was able to live her dream of being a full time wife and mother, devoted to her beloved husband, and loving, teaching and cherishing their children. She taught them by example to work hard and do things the right way. Carma was an active and stalwart member of The Church Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints all her life. She loved the gospel and had strong and abiding testimony. She served in all organizations of the church in both ward and stake callings. Her life was gospel centered and her faith was enduring. She enjoyed Family History and Genealogy, and spent hours gathering family records handwriting histories. She created priceless Books of Remembrance for each of her children.
Carma enjoyed all hand and needle work, especially making afghans for all her family. She enjoyed reading, and music. She enjoyed photography and created countless albums telling their family's history in pictures, and was valiant in keeping a personal journal. Mom valued love and loyalty, honesty and integrity. She was forever an optimist and found life always exciting, enjoyable and fulfilling.
After retirement, Carma and Rex served together in the Colorado Denver North Mission. Their mission greatly blessed their lives, making lasting relationships with families they loved. They were rarely apart, and were always holding hands. Their retirement was filled with adventures, as both enjoyed traveling, especially with their family. They rejoiced in the beauties of earth, and nature, and delighted in seeing beautiful sunsets, birds, forest, streams and desert. They treasured walking, and enjoying all the sights and aromas around them. Rex and Carma purchased their first travel trailer in 1963, and camping created very fond and special memories the remainder of their lives. They totally enjoyed their 29 years of retirement together, traveling in the United States, Canada and living in Yuma, Arizona during the winter months. In 2013, Dad was excited to take Mom to see the Samoan Islands, his beloved mission of 2 1/2 years. They enjoyed traveling with family to Hawaii, Fiji, the Caribbean and a special trip with all their children for their 60th wedding anniversary to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Mom is survived by children: Marlin (Kathy) Kirby, Jana (Scott) Lawrence, Val (Teri) Kirby, Karla Kirby (Holly Wiggins), Ron (Mishy) Kirby and Clair Kirby. They are also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. They gave Mom and Dad much joy and were special blessings in their lives. Mom had a very relationship with her siblings and is survived by Laree (Reed) Hill, Allan (Shirley) Clarke, and Marian (Dee) Schenck.
She was preceded in death by her husband and true love, Rex, on August 30, 2016. Also preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-laws, Marvin and Verla Clarke, Don and Rosalie Clarke. "I have loved life with my eternal husband, Rex, our family, and rejoice in being able to spend eternity with them. Earth life has been exceedingly happy and sweet for me, may it continue to be so for all I love." Funeral services will be held on August 26 with a viewing at Premiere Funeral Services, (5335 South 1950 West), Roy, Utah, from 9:30 to 10:30; followed by a graveside service at the West Weber Cemetery at 11:00 am. The family expresses gratitude for Bristol Health and Kristi for their care in making mom's last months more comfortable and enjoyable.