Carma K. McColloch

Together Again
Carma Klingonsmith McColloch, 86, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born September 1, 1933, in Cedar City to Oliver M and Lois Ashworth Klingonsmith. She married Everett J McColloch on August 19, 1956.
She enjoyed art, painting, gardening and sewing.
Carma is survived by her children, Cara (Robert) Jensen, Everett McColloch, Debbie Preece, and Lisa (Stanley) Kippen, and Bob McColloch; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 975 Wall Ave. at 6:00-7:30 p.m. On Friday, November 8, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: