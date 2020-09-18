Carma Winters Hayes
January 22, 1936 ~ September 7, 2020
Carma Hayes was born on January 22, 1936 in St. Anthony Idaho to Louise and Sterling Winters. Carma passed away on September 7, 2020 in Newberg Oregon from complications of cancer. Carma grew up in Ogden Utah where she attended school until the 8th grade and because times were hard, she needed to quit and go to work to help with the household budget. She took a job a a local drive in and became a carhop on roller skates. When she was 20 she married an air force Sargent named Gerald Hayes and they moved to Phoenix Arizona where he was stationed. Carma went to work as a waitress in her mother-in-laws restaurant on Luke Airfield base. It was here they had their first child, Tawna. While Gerald was sent to Texas on temporary duty, Carma and Tawna moved to North Ogden to live with Carmas parents and here she had her second child, Ricky. In 1964 she moved to San Diego and worked for the same company as an Electronic Assembler for 36 years. She retired and moved to Newberg Oregon to be near her son and grandchildren 13 years ago and considered herself an Oregonian. Carma was a very compassionate and sweet person who always cared more about others than for herself. She was a wonderful mother and left behind her daughter, Tawna Krol, of West Jordan Utah and son Ricky Hayes of Newberg, Oregon. She is survived by sister Sherry Maw of North Ogden Utah and leaves a legacy in four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed! The service is at Garden of the Wasatch on Saturday 9/19/2020 at 11:00am.