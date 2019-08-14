May 1, 1937 ~ August 12, 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Carol Ann Thomas passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019.
She was born May 1, 1937, the daughter of Arthur LeRoy and Florence Della White. She was raised in West Warren, Utah. She attended Weber County Schools and graduated from Weber High. She met the love of her life, Charles R. Thomas, while attending Weber High School and married on February 5, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with two children, Karla and Rodger.
She was employed by the Bank of Utah for over 40 years, working in the trust department and loved every minute of working there. Family was a huge part of her life. She loved camping, boating, gardening, being in the outdoors, and getting a drink from the local gas station. She also loved attending community theatre, musicals, and traveling.
Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, and she will be missed. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions. She truly believed families are forever and wanted to live worthily to be an eternal family.
Carol is survived by her two children Karla (Robert) Adams of Ogden and Rodger (Chandra) Thomas of Roy. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother.
Funeral services will be held at on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family wishes to express special appreciation to Kelly and the staff of The Lodge in North Ogden. We also want to express appreciation to Mountain Ridge Assisted living and Barrington Place for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Missionary Fund or Perpetual Education Fund.
Condolences may be shared at: