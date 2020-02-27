1941 ~ 2020
Carol Arlean Sheridan beloved daughter of James Francis Sheridan and Juanita Wright, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Carol was born September 4, 1941 in Ogden, Utah. She attended schools in Ogden where she graduated from Ben Lomond High School and Stevens-Henagar College. She retired from the IRS after 41 years of service.
Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, but her favorite was the 30 years she spent serving with her sister Diane with the special needs mutual. She especially loved the M men and Gleaners.
Carol is survived by her sisters Betty J. Bateman (Arthur, deceased), Diane C. Ingram (Philip, deceased) and a brother Michael Gale Sheridan (LaRaye). She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Frank R.
She loved traveling everywhere, camping, and singing in the Tri Valley Choir.
She will be missed by everyone, all the family she helped raise. She will also be missed by the crew at The Old Grist Mill, where she and her sisters ate often.
The family would like to express thanks for all the care, support and love Carol and her family received from everyone, especially the nurses and doctors.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Highland 7th Ward, 2nd and Gramercy, where a viewing will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
