January 4, 1936 ~ August 13, 2019
Carol Arlene Stocking White returned to her Heavenly parents and to the loving arms of her husband on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Carol was born on January 4, 1936, to Russell and Eva Cooley Stocking in Murray, Utah. She married LeRoy "Roy" Arthur White on March 21, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She attended schools in the Salt Lake Valley and graduated from Jordan High. She attended Utah State University where she enjoyed the opportunity to learn and to gain new experiences, especially meeting new friends. She held various jobs throughout high school and college and continued to work part or full-time well into her child-rearing years at IRS in Ogden, she developed life-long friendships at IRS.
Carol enjoyed square dancing with Roy and with the group of friends that became like family to them both. This group of friends continued to vacation together and share many great times together even long after they stopped square dancing, these friendships not only blessed the lives of Roy & Carol but the lives of their children as well. She loved cooking (including her famous homemade chocolates which she shared with all her neighbors at Christmas time and her fried chicken), tole painting, sewing and any type of craft, for many years she sewed blankets for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid supporter of any activity or sport her kids or grandkids were involved in. She became a resident expert in all sports as she watched her kids participate, many times her voice could be heard emanating from the stands.
Carol not only loved her children, but she absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They are the pride of her life, she wanted to see them, visit with them and watch them perform as often as possible. No one could make her smile like they could.
Carol was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she willingly accepted various callings throughout her entire life, including many years as a Primary teacher where she could have a positive influence on children.
Carol is survived by four children, Brent and Natalie White, Plain City; Doug and Carlene Taylor, West Warren; Nolan and Sharon White, Mendon; Darrell and Lori White, Sandy. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 27 1/2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the West Warren Ward Chapel, 856 North 5900 West. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Warren/Warren Cemetery.
Carol's family would like to thank the many caregivers over the years at Lotus Park, they cared for her like she was their own, a special thanks also to the nurses and aids with Comfort Worx Hospice, especially Kristi and Debbie.
