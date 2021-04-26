Carol Barnes Knight

April 15, 1953 — April 22, 2021
Plain City. Carol Knight, 68, of Plain City, passed away at her home on April 22, 2021 after a three year battle with cancer. She was born in Ogden on April 15, 1953 to William Earl "Bud" Barnes and Barbara Gay Tullis. She attended school in South Ogden and North Ogden, graduating from Weber High School in 1971.
Carol married Curt Knight in September of 1971 and has lived in Plain City ever since. Carol worked for Weber School District at Roy Elementary, Fremont High School and most recently at Plain City Elementary in the Copy Room and was commonly referred to as "The Copy Queen." She had many artistic talents and participated in many church and civic social activities. Carol also served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carol and Curt raised their family of four children; Dusti, Angie, Matt, and Hannah there in Plain City. Carol is survived by her husband Curt, her children Angie (Travis) Berni, Matt (Brittany) Knight, and Hannah (Caleb) Allen, her mother Barbara Tullis and sisters Ann (Frank) Tsantes, Susan Barnes, and half-brother Paul Barnes. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her daughter Dusti and father Bud Barnes.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 28 from 10-10:45 a.m. with Funeral services at 11 a.m. at Plain City 2nd Ward Church, 2952 North 4200 West in Plain City. The services will be livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com at 11a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com