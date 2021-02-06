Carol Bonnie Evans Bennett
Carol Bonnie Evans Bennett, age 91 finished her journey here on earth on Jan. 28, 2021 in Marysville, Wa. Carol was born on Oct. 28, 1929 in Carlin, NV. daughter of Horace D. Evans and LaVern Adams. She married William Jean Bennett on June 25, 1946. Together they had and raised seven children. Carol lived most of her life in Ogden, UT eventually moving to Yuma, Arizona where she adored spending winters in the sunshine. In her final years she stayed in the homes of several of her children, most recently in her daughter Carol Bainbridge's home where she received loving care.
Throughout her life she was a hard worker. She retired from Albertson's Inc. after many years of service. Mom had many talents and could do most any job placed before her. As a youth she performed as a trick horseback rider, a skill taught her by her father. Her cake decorating talent produced professional quality cakes. She excelled at sewing, creating clothing and numerous upholstery projects. Carol was an amazing cook, producing delicious meals from simple things she had on hand for her family and friends, there was always room for one more at her table. She also catered large gatherings.
Carol's friendly personality drew people to her. Carol's smile was infectious, to her there were no strangers, only friends she hadn't yet met. She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and discovering new places yet Mom was never happier than when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jean, her parents, her brother Richard Evans, a grandchild and a great grandchild. Surviving are her children: Carol Jean Bainbridge (James), William Ned Bennett (Michelle), Faye LaVern Whitney (Michael), Robert Lewis Bennett (Joyelyn), Larry Evans Bennett (Shaunalee), Loyd Dee Bennett (Patricia), Richard Scott Bennett (Cassie) 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
A celebration of Carol 's life will be held at a later date.
We love you Mom, we'll miss your voice, miss your laugh, miss your embrace, we'll hold you in our hearts until we meet again.