1924 ~ 2019
On September 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Carol Cowley Tribe passed away peacefully with family by her side.
Carol was born on July 12, 1924, to Fred and Della Livingston Cowley. Two loving parents, who always gave her the freedom of choice, provided the encouragement and love that allowed growth in her own unique way. Her early years were spent in Grace, Idaho. It was a joyful, rich childhood where she learned at a tender age to explore the mysteries of life, care and protect all living things and to never shirk a hard day's work.
She was the sister of Marcell Weaver and Fred L. "Tad" Cowley whom she adored and strived to emulate in their love of life, family and friends.
She often expressed her thankfulness in having married Frank Tribe who brought an abundance of kindness, humor and joy to their marriage of 70 years. They had two daughters, Kris Hale and Anna Kim Rea. Their small but much-loved family included two grandchildren, McKinley and Ian Hale. She offered them unconditional love, loyalty and encouragement. Their most memorable times were spent at South Fork and Montana cabins, family vacations and holidays spent together. Grandma always had a family game she wanted to play.
Carol was a born teacher. She treasured the special contact she had with her thousands of students and many inspiring colleagues. Beginning her career at Washington Jr. High School and then moving on to Weber State University where she would teach for almost 30 years. She received several honors during her career; one of the most special to her was "The Nurturing Hand Award" from the Child and Family Studies Department. Twenty years after she retired, she received the most significant thrill of all, an "Honorary Doctorate of Humanities" one of the highest honors that the University awards.
Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank E. Tribe and her siblings, Marcell Weaver and Fred "Tad" Cowley. She is survived by her two children, Kris (Scott) Hale and Anna Kim (Larry) Rea and two grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Lindquist Alumni Center on Weber State University Campus.
The family extends warm appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Abbington Assisted Living Center and Bristol Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Melba S. Lehner Children's School at advancement.weber.edu/carol or the Utah Chapter Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org.
