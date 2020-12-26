Carol Fae Jensen Wilde
May 20, 1947 ~ December 16, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born on May 20, 1947, in Coalville, Utah, the daughter of Howard and Fae Robinson Jensen.
Carol attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High School in 1965. It was during her senior year when she was introduced to her future husband, Burt Wilde. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on September 12, 1968.
After attending Brigham Young University on a music scholarship, she married Burt and they started their life together in Ogden, Utah where they both attended Weber State College. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Weber State College and her Master's Degree from Utah State University, both in education.
Carol was fully supportive of Burt during his 20-year career in the Army. During that time, lifelong friends were made and many lives were influenced for good. At the conclusion of Burt's military career, they chose to return to Ogden.
She worked as an educator at Mount Ogden Junior High for 24 years. She taught sixth and seven grades. She had a profound impact on many lives. It was not uncommon to have someone come up and ask her for a hug or hear "Mrs. Wilde was the best teacher I ever had."
Carol was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings serving faithfully including ward Relief Society President and Stake Relief Society President. She was currently serving with Burt as a service missionary for the Bishop's Storehouse.
Carol had many talents. She loved to play the piano and sing. She was an extraordinary cook, feeding all who came to her home. You could often find her knitting or crocheting. Her time spent at the family farm or her backyard garden brought her peace and joy. Her greatest love was being
with her family whether at the beach, camping, or playing games on a Sunday night.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Burt, of Ogden; children Darren (Amy) Wilde of McKinney, TX, Tricia Wilde of Ogden, Kristen (Jason) Whitesides of St. George, UT, Craig (Kandise) Wilde of Ogden; her 15 grandchildren that she adored, Tyler, Kason (Emmilyn), Anna, Dallon, Rees, Ashlyn, AJ, Aubrie, KyaMei, Rebecca, Pheobie, Tate, Marlee, Ashton and Grace and brother Don (Cindee) Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Fae Jensen, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Fontella Wilde.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment at the Providence City Cemetery.
When restrictions are lifted, we will celebrate her life together.
The funeral services will be streamed live by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Carol's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.