March 10, 1937 ~ February 1, 2020
Our loving mother, favorite mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Carol G. McClellan Souter, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her earthly family and received by her heavenly family.
She was born on March 10, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the third child to Ruby LaPreel Pace and Connor Monroe McClellan, also lovingly raised by William (Bill) Shoup.
Growing up she lived in Salt Lake and Ogden, Utah and Ely, Nevada, settling down in Brigham City with her family at the end of the 7th grade. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1955. Carol began her Civil Service career at the age of 18. She worked at Hill Air Force Base, VA Hospital in California, lntermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, and returned back to Hill Air Force Base where she retired. After retirement, Carol worked part-time as a phone operator for Thiokol in Promontory, Utah, and a substitute school lunch cook for Box Elder School District in Brigham City.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carol lived in the Brigham City 23rd Ward. She enjoyed callings as a Primary and Sunday School Teacher, and later in life as Ward Librarian in the Brigham City Willows Ward. She had a strong testimony for Compassionate Service which she showed by example. She is known for the many meals she has prepared and delivered, goodies she has baked and given away, and dishes she has washed in many church kitchens.
Carol enjoyed being a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, working on Family History, and recycling. However, her greatest passion was gathering her family.
Surviving is her only daughter, Lisa Carol Souter Nelson and favorite son-in-law, Kelly R. Nelson. She is the grandmother of Shalisa Dawn Nelson (Tate) Elegante, Stacy Nicole Nelson, Ted Allen (Birgitte) Nelson, Andrew "Andy"Kelly (Kyle) Nelson, and Bradley "Brad" Ray (Hannah) Nelson. She is the Great-Grandmother to Jarom, Desarae, Mia, and Annalise Elegante, and Lucas, Oskar, and Lina Nelson. Before being a mother, Carol was an Aunt, a title she treasured. She dearly loved all her nieces and nephews. Carol has been blessed with many children in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings that she profoundly loved and admired, Mac R. McClellan, Beverly Jean McClellan (Chet) Dewey, and her baby brother, Arthur "Art" F. Redding.
If my mother ever had the money, her dream was to donate to Operation Smile or St. Jude Hospital. So, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the above in her honor or take a meal to someone in need, visit someone in a nursing home or homebound, or have a COLD PEPSI, SNICKERS OR STRAWBERRY TWIZZLER and enjoy your family.
The family would like to thank Pioneer Care Center's wonderful staff, especially Mary and the CNAs that loved her as a grandma, her hospice nurse, Lori Gillies with Tender Care Hospice, and the many visitors who went the extra mile and continued to visit her after her stroke.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City, UT.
Family will greet friends on Sunday, February 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Email condolences to: www.gfc-utah.com