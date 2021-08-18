Carol Hancey Parker
November 22, 1919 ~ August 16, 2021
Carol Hancey Parker, 101, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1919, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Berty Wilbur and Leah Dorthea Christensen Hancey.
Carol married Vaughn Purser in Logan, Utah, and they had a daughter, Karen, on April 25, 1935. Carol and Vaughn later divorced. In 1953, Carol married Charles Daniels, and they had many happy years together until his death in 1986. Carol married William "Bill" S. Parker on December 27, 1991, in Syracuse, Utah, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Washington D.C. Temple.
Carol worked in the accounting division at Hill Air Force Base for many years and was also active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority chapter. She was an accomplished pianist and could play by ear.
Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully as an Ogden Utah Temple worker and ward organist for many years. She loved the Lord.
Carol is survived by her grandson, Kelly (Teresa) Oborn of North Ogden; stepsons William Kent Parker of Pleasant View and Michael L. (Susan) Parker of Bountiful; stepdaughters Karen (Curtis) Youngman of Layton and Janet Parker-Reid; 17 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 46 step-great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Parker, and her daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Dale) Oborn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
A special thanks to Debbie and Carolyn from Quality Health and Hospice and Bella and Reagan from Barrington Place for their dedicated and loving care.
