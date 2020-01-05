Carol J. Miller Cassie

January 23, 1934 ~^December 30, 2019
Carol passed away on December 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Arch D. and Bertha Humphreys Miller born in Ogden, Utah.
She married Donald B. Cassie on June 21, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They lived in Toronto, Ontario, Canada returning to Ogden in 1966. Don passed away in July 2003.
She was employed with Mac Laren Advertising, Toronto, Ontario and the State of Utah retiring in 1994.
Carol was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a member of OES Mariam Chapter #14.
She is survived by a niece, Susan (Jim) Cowles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; sisters, Jessie Peterson and Ruth Elliott; and brother, Grant Miller.
Private services were held at Leavitt's Aultorest Park.
