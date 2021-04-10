Carol Jean Curtis Green
April 25, 1933 ~ April 6, 2021
Carol passed away at her home on April 6, 2021. Carol was born April 25, 1933 at her home in Delta, Utah. She was the third of five children born to Eldon Albert and Martha Eleanor Dutson Curtis.
She attended Delta schools graduating from Delta High School. She loved her typing and shorthand classes, participating in regional contests among other schools. Her senior year she placed third in shorthand and Delta took first place.
She met the love of her life, DeLaine Henry Green, on a blind date marrying five months later in the Salt Lake Temple. He was drafted into the Korean War, however was very fortunate to be assigned to Berlin, Germany. Carol was able to join him and they learned to appreciate their freedoms after seeing the ravages of World War II on the city and people of Berlin.
They moved to Bluffdale, Utah (DeLaine's hometown) and started their family eventually raising five children and moving to South Ogden, Utah and Omaha, Nebraska making dear friends along the way.
She had a great love of the gospel and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many faithful callings over the years.
She loved genealogy, her family and her heritage and collecting her family history, tracing it back to the coming of the Mayflower and William Brewster. She was the secretary to the head of the genealogical Library and also belonged to the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She was an avid reader working for Wisebird Bookery. Later in life as her eyesight failed it was one of her passions that she dearly missed. She retired from IRS after working many years as an extractor.
She and DeLaine enjoyed the love of BYU sports whether following on tv or enjoying season tickets with BYU football and traveling to away games with them.
She always enjoyed celebrating the togetherness of family with delicious homemade meals. Her family and friends always looked forward to and enjoyed her homemade chocolates and candy especially during the holiday seasons.
She was a lover of animals adopting many strays that were brought into her home by her children. Her beloved, spoiled rotten Chiweenie, Snickers, will miss his endless backrubs.
Preceded in death by both her parents, brother Gerald, sisters Leona and Judy, and her daughter, Carolyn. She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 68 years, DeLaine; son Michael; daughter Susan; sons Kevin and wife Trina; Brian and his wife Dawn; and her sister, Ileen. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bluffdale Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Intermountain Health Care Hospice, particularly, Lissa and Sandra. You are true angels among us.
