Carol Jean Eckman
January 9, 1960 ~ August 23, 2020
Carol passed peacefully in her sleep. She worked for First National Bank for 20 years, a Farmers Insurance agent, managed an Angel Spa and Retreat, and worked for Delta Airlines at time of her passing.
Her grandkids where the center of her heart, she embraced every moment with them. Carol deeply loved and cherished her husband, Joe of 38 years who would do anything for her.
Carol has touched many lives with her vivacious free spirit, infectious laughter and humor, making friends anywhere with her outgoing love and personality. In lieu of flowers, you can carry on her kindness by strengthening your relationships with love and forgiveness.