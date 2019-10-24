Carol Jenkins Child

October 18, 1946 ~ October 19, 2019
Carol J Child died October 19, 2019, of Idiopathic Interstatial lung disease.
She was born October 18, 1946, in Ogden Utah to Thomas Bruce and Margaret Rae (Young) Jenkins. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College and spent the majority of her life in Ogden, Utah.
She was married to John W. Grow August 15, 1969. They had one daughter, Tiffany Ann Grow Snider and were later divorced.
Carol later met the love of her life, Verl Child and they married on December 10, 1980. Shortly after, they moved to Madrid, Spain where they had the time of their lives. Later their marriage was solomized in the Ogden Temple.
Carol worked for the Department of Defense for most of her life, including Ogden Defense Depot, Hill AFB, and Torrejon Air Base, Spain.
Carol thought life was great fun and thoroughly enjoyed her friends and family. Her favorite things were golf, traveling and being a wife and mother. She was also a member of the Waterfall Canyon ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Rae Jenkins of Ogden, Utah and by her brother-in-law, Ron Hirschi.
She is survived by her husband Verl Child, daughter Tiffany Ann Grow, her sister Beth Hirschi and many nieces and nephews. In addition, two step-daughters, Jodie Coggins of Las Vegas, Nevada and Debbie Larsen of Salt Lake City, Utah. She had two grandchildren Tyson and Zach, and two great-grandchildren.
Thank you to friends, family, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and hospice for their love, prayers, kindness and visits during this difficult time.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: