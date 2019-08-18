Carol Kay Smith Rynhart Fuhriman

February 4, 1935 ~ June 16, 2019
Carol Fuhriman, longtime resident of Ogden, passed away peacefully at home on June 16. She was 84. Carol was born on February 4, 1935, to Daryl J. Smith and Edna Braithwaite in Duchesne, Utah. She attended school in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High in 1953.
She married Paul J. Rynhart in 1953; whom she later divorced. Carol later married Lynn Fuhriman and they shared many wonderful years together doing the things they loved most including spending time with friends and family, and traveling. Whether they were enjoying Chicago, New York City, Durango, Colorado, Jackson Hole and Bear Lake they had a ball.
Carol will be greatly missed by those who cared and loved her most. She is survived by her sister Lynn Smith. Daughters; Kaye Caserio (Keith) and Karin Cooper (Adrian). Grandchildren Erin Caserio Oltmanns and Heidi Cooper Blackner (Brady). Great-grandchildren; Bryce, Joseph, Kinlee, Kaydence, Cooper and Crew.
She was proceeded in death by her father and mother; fun loving husband Lynn Fuhriman and beloved grandson; Kade M. Cooper.
Carol enjoyed her many many years working at Durbano Metals and adored the entire Durbano Family.
Carol was a cherished Mother, a Grandmother, a Great- Grandmother, a Sister, and a Friend.
A lover of jewelry, pottery, candles, clothes, delicious food, perfume, music, wine, and southwestern art, Carol was a woman of impeccable taste. She loved Ogden and loved to support local businesses; The Jade Tree, The Troc, Union Grill, Treasure Basket and The Horse. A loyal and dedicated employee, she was so proud of her role at Durbano Metals. Carol was an avid reader of books, the Ogden Standard-Examiner, and stacks of magazines.
Carol lived her life to the absolute fullest and remembered her glory days with Geri and Sharon fondly. We are forever grateful to her cousin and longtime neighbor, Lennie, for her kindness, care and friendship. We'll think of her every time we enjoy Double Chocolate Chip Pecan cookie from Hug-Hess.
We will think of you with love every time we look up, smile and say "I know that was you!" Forever in our hearts, until we meet again
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I faced it all and I stood tall
And did it my way
Private graveside services were held at Heber City Cemetery on June 20, 2019.
Condolences maybe shared at: