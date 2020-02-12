October 18, 1936 ~ February 7, 2020
Carol Marie Cook Stokes, 83, of Roy, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020, of natural causes.
Carol was born in Hailey, Idaho, on October 18, 1936, to Ina Rose Pyrah and Irwin Calder Cook. She was raised on a beautiful ranch on Silver Creek in Carey, Idaho. She and her two older brothers, Garth and Ken, spent time fishing, working in the fields and caring for the animals and yard. She loved riding her horse, Tony, with her friend Ila.
She graduated from Carey High School in 1954 in a class of eight where she played basketball, sang in a women's trio and attended Girls State. She attended BYU, then worked at Sun Valley and later at Hill AFB. She met her husband, Joseph W. Stokes, on a blind date in Ogden and they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 7, 1961. They purchased a home in Roy where they raised their four children.
Carol was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a beloved leader of youth. She served in many capacities, including over ten years as Stake Young Women President. She stayed in contact with many of her Young Women. Her life was dedicated to serving others.
Carol's greatest joys were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, celebrating their accomplishments and birthdays, and attending their events. She loved music and sang in a women's singing group, the Bel Cantos, for many years. She enjoyed family camping trips in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho and across the country. She loved to travel and enjoyed her adventures with "The Girls," a group of close friends. She loved to play Pinochle and Phase 10 and also enjoyed reading, crocheting, and flower gardening.
Most of all, Carol loved people. And they loved her!
The family would like to thank Nykele Gagon Leavitt for the gift of life she offered Carol through an organ donation. This gift gave Carol the opportunity to meet grandchildren and great-grandchildren she otherwise would not have known in this life. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Harry Senekjian, Dr. Chad Gonzales, and Elenoa Langi for their kind and compassionate care.
She is survived by her children, Wendy (Briggs) Horman, Ammon, Idaho; Jeff (Cari) Stokes, Mtn. Green, Utah; Stacie (Pete) Bowden, St. George, Utah; Paul (Annie) Stokes, Wellsville, Utah; grandchildren: Brittney (Chris), Steve, Sam, Spencer, Julia, Karlee, Garet, Ty, Halie (Tucker), Aiden, Ella, Jaxon; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Zoe and Jameson and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers: Garth, Melvin, Ken and Irwin.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sand Ridge Ward, 4900 S. 2000 W., Roy, Utah, with Bishop Alvaro Aguayo officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, February 14, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at the Sand Ridge Ward building.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Roy, Utah.
Interment will be at a later date at the Mountain Green Cemetery, 5055 W. Old Highway Road, Mountain Green, Utah.