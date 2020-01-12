October 10, 1967 ~ January 5, 2020
Carol Nielsen (52) completed her earthly mission on January 5, 2020. During her lifetime, Carol survived cancer twice; she was a warrior. The treatments that saved her then caused severe damage to her heart and lungs.
This ultimately led Carol to Mayo Clinic in November 2019, to a renowned team of doctors, who worked tirelessly on her behalf.
However, Carol's generous spirit and loving heart could not be contained in her weakened body any longer.
In the early morning hours, in Rochester, Minnesota, with her parents and sister by her side, she returned to her heavenly home.
Carol was born on October 10, 1967, to Annette (Cooper) Nielsen and Howard D. Nielsen. She spent her childhood in Pleasant View, Utah with her three siblings: Caprus (Nielsen) Hotze (husband Klaus), Callette Nielsen, and Burke Nielsen.
Her love of books began when she received the book Jack Sprat from her father around age three. She memorized the words until she could read, and that was the beginning of her love of books and the power of words.
Carol attended Weber High School and graduated in 1985. There she made lifelong friends and developed a love of music and history. Carol attended Utah State University and received a degree in English with a minor in history with the goal of becoming a teacher upon graduation.
In 1990 Carol began teaching at Mount Logan Middle School where she taught for the last 30 years, right up until the day she left for Minnesota.
As a teacher, Carol inspired 8th graders to find a passion for reading and writing and using correct spelling and grammar of course. She had a quick wit and wisdom that she shared through the quotes and bulletin boards in her room. They were her masterpiece for the 4000+ students whose lives she touched over the years.
Carol loved her faith, her family, and her friends. She faithfully accepted every calling extended to her in her ward. She loved her family and adored her nieces and nephew (Kati, Madi, Melissa, and Jayson) or as many know them "The Bugs"^ and "The Germans."^She had a village of friends that she enjoyed spending time with and provided her strength over the years. And for all, she selflessly and unconditionally provided laughter, adventures, love, and compassion.
Oh, what a beautiful difference one single life has made.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the North Logan Stake Center at 1850 North 400 East, North Logan.
Visitations will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street Logan, Utah, and Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the North Logan Stake Center. Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's desire was for all to buy a book and give it to a child you love.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: