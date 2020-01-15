Carol Rae Swift

June 3, 1946 ~ January 10, 2020
Carol was born on June 3, 1946, to Raymond and Lucile Bosgieter Swift. She was the oldest of four children and the only daughter.
She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1964 and went on to be trained in computer programming, holding jobs at Iomega and the IRS before retiring in 2006.
Even though she didn't have children of her own, she loved her 13 nieces and nephews and enjoyed sharing her interests and knowledge with them. Many of us had our first experience with theater and ballet performances with Carol. She would rotate through the nieces and nephews whenever a new production came to town, spending one on one time with us while introducing us to the arts.
Carol also shared her knowledge of computers, not only helping us to understand the basics but also helping one of her nephew's future career paths. During the time Carol worked as a skincare representative for Aloette, she would often provide makeup tips and samples to her nieces, even showing up to do makeup for their first dances.
Carol was the caretaker for her grandmother as well as both parents during the latter years of their lives. Giving of her time, effort and energy to make sure that they had what they needed, going to doctor appointments and made it possible for them to attend family gatherings and events.
Carol loved to help and was happiest when people asked her to help. During the holidays or family vacations, Carol loved being in the middle of the chaos. She would be in the kitchen helping to prepare food and would be the first one back to help clean up, often not leaving until everything was finished.
She loved playing with the kids, egging on whatever craziness ensued and also making sure that none of her nieces were seen in sandals without their "toe jams" painted. No birthday or Christmas went by without a card and money from aunt Carol. She loved to hear what everyone was doing and would be excited about our successes and would encourage us during our challenges.
She was an animal lover, owning horses, birds and dogs at different points in her life. The last few years she found immense joy and companionship in watching her brother's dog Gizmo, who was by her side when she passed.
Carol passed away at home on January 10, 2020, at the age of 73. Her love and compassion will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her brothers; Gary (LaNaun) Swift, Kaysville; Scott (Claire) Swift, Ogden; Jan (Larene) Swift, North Ogden; 13 nieces and nephews, 27 great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nephews.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
